Tentative agreement reached between province, teachers: Premier Houston

HALIFAX: In a late Friday afternoon press release April 26, Premier Tim Houston announced good news that parents across Nova Scotia were likely waiting to hear.

He said that the province and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

No details on the agreement will be publicly released until ratification.

The agreement responds to teachers’ concerns and strengthens supports for students through significant government investment.“I’m very happy the bargaining teams were able to arrive at a tentative agreement that is fair to teachers and ensures improved classroom conditions for students and teachers,” said Houston.

“My sincere thanks go out to everyone around the bargaining table who put in long hours to negotiate this agreement.”



Quick Facts:

– the current four-year Teachers’ Provincial Agreement was finalized in 2020, effective August 1, 2019, to July 31, 2023

– the parties exchanged written proposals, beginning the bargaining process, in June 2023