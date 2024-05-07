VIDEO/PHOTOS: Great turnout at A Community for Calum fundraiser

FALL RIVER: Residents of Fall River/Windsor Junction showed they care for the MacDonald-Patterson family and little Calum in full force on Saturday night May 4.

Calum is battling childhood leukemia.

He was as diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in October of 2023 when he was just three-years-old.

A jam-packed LWF Hall saw members from the local community as well as from Dartmouth and Halifax stop by for a night of fun and entertainment with music from a DJ.

(Dagley Media photo)

People have been advised they can help Calum out by making blood donations.

To do so check out Blood.ca and make an appointment.

Check out what the night meant in our video story:

Video sponsor: Merida Law

Video edited by Dagley Media

Angela Pennell, one of the organizers for A Community for Calum fundraiser, holds a Blood.ca poster as a way folks can help Calum by donating blood. (Dagley Media photo)

Calum’s Aunt Amanda MacDonald (Dagley media photo)

Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon speaks about what it means seeing the community step up. (Dagley Media photo)

The volunteer shirts had a slogan on them. (Dagley Media photo)

There was lots of auction items available. (Dagley Media photo)