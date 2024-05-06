VIDEO/PHOTOS: FRABA Community champions gala helps youth in community

WAVERLEY: It was a dazzling night of support for youth sport and recreation in our communities on April 27.

More than $6,000 was expected to be raised for youth through the Community Champions gala organized and put on by the Fall River & Area Business Association (FRABA).

The night featured great entertainment, delectable treats, and some drinks from a variety of local vendors all in support of local youth activities, arts, and sports.

There was even some non-alcoholic drinks available, and finger food from The Fourth Lock.

Tyler MacNeil, from Premier Mortgage, spoke at the start of the night to the more than 150 or so in attendance.

A complementary drink glass will be provided by Instant Imprints, a FRABA member.

All funds raised on the night are going to the FRABA Community Youth Activity & Sport Committee so they can give it back to local youth activities in the community.

The Community Champions Gala took place April 27 at Cheema Aquatic Club, located at 135 Champions Way in Waverley.

Lower Sackville crooner Jon Cyr was the musical entertainment for the night.

Here is the video story, sponsored by Joanne Pullin, eXp Realty.

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

Pat interviews Deb Peddle-Hann on the Champions Gala event. (Dagley Media photo)

Jon Cyr performs at the Gala. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey outside the Gala put on by FRABA at Cheema. (Dagley Media photo)