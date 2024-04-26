East Hants RCMP seeking info on Eastern Passage man’s whereabouts

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 33-year-old Eastern Passage man is being sought on a province-wide arrest warrant by East Hants RCMP.

Const. Dominic Laflamme, with N.S. RCMP, said that the detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Corey James Sutherland, 33, of Eastern Passage, has been charged with:

Theft Over $5 000

Mischief

Sutherland is described as six-feet, 190 lbs. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Sutherland, however are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Corey Sutherland is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2023-732084