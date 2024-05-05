ELMSDALE: Police are searching for a suspect after a theft at a local pharmacy.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said police were informed of the theft on April 25.

“The Guardian Pharmacy in Elmsdale reported that a male had stolen items and left the store,” said Const. Burns. “It wasn’t the first time that he had done it.”

The suspect in one of the photos RCMP obtained. (RCMP)

Const. Burns said officers responded and were able to get a screenshot of the suspect and his vehicle from video surveillance obtained from Sobeys.

One of the videos till images of the suspect. (RCMP photo)

East Hants RCMP is asking the public for their assistance in identifying the male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enfield detachment at (902) 883-7077.