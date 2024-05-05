HALIFAX: Patients in Nova Scotia being treated for cancer and dealing with hair loss can now get help with the cost of a wig through a one-time rebate of $300.

The announcement was made May 2 by Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“A cancer diagnosis is scary enough. Hair loss due to the treatment needed to fight the cancer can be very upsetting for people going through an already very difficult time,” said Thompson.

“We want to give people some help to buy a wig if they choose and hopefully let them focus more of their energy on getting well.”

To be eligible for the program, people must:

– be a resident of Nova Scotia with a valid health card

– have a gross family income no greater than $35,000 per year

– be enrolled in the Drug Assistance for Cancer Patients Program

– not have private insurance that covers the cost of a wig.



People can apply at: https://novascotia.ca/dhw/pharmacare/cancer-assistance.asp

The government has made several cancer-care improvements recently, including:

– launching a new lung screening program, as well as screening programs for colon, cervical and breast cancers

– providing more funding for community oncology clinics, helping more people get the care they need closer to home

– enhancing communication among oncology providers and patients, resulting in improved care, shorter wait times and better results

– introducing a first-in-the-world Ethos radiotherapy system with HyperSight imaging, decreasing the average number of treatments to five from 20

– a new 10-year partnership with Varian that will make Nova Scotians among the first in the world to access new oncology technology and innovative programs.

Providing the care Nova Scotians need and deserve is a key solution in Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare in Nova Scotia.

Quotes:

“No one can really prepare you for a cancer diagnosis, or supporting someone as they receive treatment to fight this disease that takes far too many of our loved ones.

I had a family member who had cancer and know how important this kind of program is for people. I hope this will bring a little peace of mind for those battling cancer.”

— Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change



“We know that cancer patients and their families continue to face new and increasing out-of-pocket costs associated with their care. This includes supportive products, like wigs, which help patients regain a sense of self during and after treatment.

This rebate will support our most vulnerable Nova Scotians in reducing some of the financial barriers in purchasing a wig.

We at the Canadian Cancer Society also provide Nova Scotians with free wigs and supportive breast accessories, no matter where they live or what income they earn. To learn more, visit cancer.ca or call 1-888-939-3333.”

— Heather Mulligan, Manager of Advocacy for Atlantic Canada, Canadian Cancer Society



Quick Facts:

– about 360 patients could be eligible for the new program, which is estimated to cost $110,000

– the cost of a wig can range from $200 to $2,000; the average cost is about $650

– the Province also provides a rebate for mastectomy breast prostheses, as well as two programs that support low-income cancer patients – the Assistance for Cancer Patients and the Boarding, Transportation and Ostomy programs