MIDDLE STEWIACKE: An 18-year-old from Upper Musquodoboit has passed away due to injuries suffered in a single-vehicle collision.

RCMP say that Colchester County RCMP, EHS, and local volunteer fire departments responded May 1 to a mvc on Hwy 289 near Middle Stewiacke.

The call came in to 911 at approximately 10:09 p.m.

Hwy. 289 was closed for several hours as emergency responders worked on the scene, said Brianna LeBlanc with N.S. RCMP.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a Honda Civic was travelling northbound towards Truro when it left the roadway and came to a rest on its roof,” said LeBlanc.

She said the driver and sole occupant, an 18-year-old Upper Musquodoboit man, suffered serious injuries

He was transported to a Halifax hospital by EHS, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

LeBlanc said the investigation remains ongoing.

She said the RCMP send their thoughts to the victim’s loved ones as this difficult time.

File #: 2024-580080