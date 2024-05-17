GRAND LAKE: One local provincial park is set to open today May 17, while two others that are camping parks will be opening for the summer season in a couple of weeks.

Oakfield Park will open along with a slew of other provincial parks on May 17.

Laurie Park in Grand Lake and Dollar Lake in Wyses Corner, both camping parks, will open on June 7.

Both are among a dozen or so camping parks with staggered opening dates across the province.

Park visitors are reminded to be vigilant about wildfire prevention. Campfires and smoking are never allowed in day-use parks, which open Friday, May 17.

Effective May 16, campgrounds must follow provincial burn restrictions. That means campfires are only permitted after 2 p.m. when the BurnSafe map is green or after 7 p.m. when the map is yellow – the same as campfires in people’s backyards.

A $25,000 fine applies to violations of the daily burn restrictions.



“From one end of this province to the other, Nova Scotians value their parks as special places to make memories with family and friends,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“We’re investing in our parks system so our residents and visitors can continue to enjoy these natural spaces for generations to come.”

This year’s capital plan invested $11.8 million for provincial park repairs and upgrades, with potential projects being assessed and prioritized based on visitor safety and experience.Confirmed projects include:– serviced campsites at Dollar Lake available later this season– nature play spaces at Blomidon, Dollar Lake and Ellenwood Lake– parking improvements at Martinique Beach– road upgrades at Dollar Lake, Oakfield and Whycocomagh– trail, toilet and parking improvements at Carters Beach.Causeway design and construction will proceed at Graves Island through a federal-provincial funding agreement.

More than a million people visited provincial parks in 2023. There were 86,182 camper nights despite many cancellations due to wildfires, storms and rain.

Smileys and Rissers both suffered extensive damage; repairs are underway and both parks will open this season, although some of their campsites will remain closed.



Devices such as gas stoves and charcoal briquette barbeques can be used any time, following manufacturers’ instructions.



Quick Facts:

– the Province has now designated more than half the park sites in its parks and protected areas plan

– alcohol and cannabis are not permitted at camping parks from opening day to July 1; from July 2 until closing in the fall, they are only permitted at rented campsites and are never permitted at day-use parks

– people should take precautions to prevent tick exposure when they are outdoors, such as tucking in shirts and pulling socks over pant legs

– for early protection against Lyme disease, people can visit their local pharmacist to have their tick bite assessed and determine if a preventive antibiotic is appropriate.

Here is a list of camping parks opening dates:

Friday, May 17:

– Blomidon, Canning, Kings County

– Cape Chignecto, Advocate Harbour, Cumberland County

– Ellenwood Lake, Deerfield, Yarmouth County

– Graves Island, East Chester, Lunenburg County

– Porters Lake, Porters Lake, Halifax Regional Municipality

– Rissers Beach, Petite Rivière, Lunenburg County

– Thomas Raddall, Port Joli, Queens County



Camping parks opening Friday, May 31:

– Mira River, Albert Bridge, Cape Breton Regional Municipality



Camping parks opening Friday, June 7:

– Amherst Shore, Amherst Shore, Cumberland County

– Battery, St. Peter’s, Richmond County

– Boylston, Boylston, Guysborough County

– Caribou-Munroes Island, Caribou, Pictou County

– Dollar Lake, Wyses Corner, Halifax Regional Municipality

– Five Islands, Five Islands, Colchester County

– Laurie, Grand Lake, Halifax Regional Municipality

– Salsman, Country Harbour, Guysborough County

– The Islands, Shelburne, Shelburne County

– Valleyview, Bridgetown, Annapolis County

– Whycocomagh, Whycocomagh, Inverness County