Lady Tigers nip CEC in girls rugby thriller; HERH boys take win as well

MILFORD: It was a nail biter on Thursday at Hants East Rural High School in girls rugby action.

The Tigers hosted their rival from Colchester County, the Cobequid Education Centre (CEC) Cougars in rugby action at the school in Milford.

Early on, the Tigers held a 17-5 lead, but the Cougars crept back into it to make it a game.

That resulted in many fans leaving with not many nails left at how close the game was, which ended with the homeside taking a 17-5 win.

(Healey photo)

The Tigers were led by three try’s from Kassandra Maatouk, while Katie Lemmon had a try and a convert.

Jewel Eastman also had a try in the victory.

The team’s back Most Valuable Player of the game was MacKenzie Snow.

Earning forward Most Valuable Player of the game for HERH was Ale Gonzales.

The girls will be competing at a tournament in PEI next weekend.

The boys HERH Tigers also played at home after the girls. They defeated CEC 36-10, led by two try’s from Owen McCarthy, which earned him player of the game accolades.

Dylan Snook had two converts.

A CEC player stops the run by HERH Tiger Lily Strathdee (Healey photo)

A CEC Cougar closes her eyes as she reaches to catch the ball as a Hants East Tiger looks on ready to pounce. (Healey photo)

A CEC Cougar becomes a Hants East Tiger sandwich during game action in Milford. (Healey photo)

An HERH Tiger player gets her ball on the throw in before the CEC player does. (Healey photo)

A CEC Cougar attempts to tackle a speedy Hants East Tiger during game action in Milford on Thursday afternoon. (Healey photo)

A CEC Cougar tries to get away from a tackle by an HERH Tiger. (Healey photo)

The ball is thrown out of the scrum. (Healey photo)