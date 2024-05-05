Lady Tigers nip CEC in girls rugby thriller; HERH boys take win as well

MILFORD: It was a nail biter on Thursday at Hants East Rural High School in girls rugby action.
The Tigers hosted their rival from Colchester County, the Cobequid Education Centre (CEC) Cougars in rugby action at the school in Milford.
Early on, the Tigers held a 17-5 lead, but the Cougars crept back into it to make it a game.
That resulted in many fans leaving with not many nails left at how close the game was, which ended with the homeside taking a 17-5 win.
The Tigers were led by three try’s from Kassandra Maatouk, while Katie Lemmon had a try and a convert.
Jewel Eastman also had a try in the victory.
The team’s back Most Valuable Player of the game was MacKenzie Snow.
Earning forward Most Valuable Player of the game for HERH was Ale Gonzales.
The girls will be competing at a tournament in PEI next weekend.
The boys HERH Tigers also played at home after the girls. They defeated CEC 36-10, led by two try’s from Owen McCarthy, which earned him player of the game accolades.
Dylan Snook had two converts.
