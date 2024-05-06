ELMSDALE: Burchell MacDougall LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sara Gillett to their Elmsdale office.

Gillett, a native of the Halifax area, brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to her practice, which will benefit both Elmsdale and East Hants.

“Elmsdale is a growing and vibrant community. We are always looking at opportunities in the marketplace to better position ourselves to serve our clients with excellence,” said Stacey England, Partner.

“As a result, our firm continues to grow and there is no question that Sara has both the knowledge and commitment to excel here in the area of family law. We’re excited to have her join us.”

After earning her Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of King’s College, Sara pursued her passion for law at Dalhousie University, where she obtained her Juris Doctor in 2018. She was called to the bar in 2019, marking the beginning of her legal career.

With a focus exclusively on family law, Gillett approaches each case with empathy, recognizing the emotional complexity that often accompanies legal matters related to separation or family breakdowns. Her ability to blend compassion with legal advocacy enables her to craft practical strategies for her clients.

As for why she decided to join Burchell MacDougall, Gillett explains:

“The firm strives to maintain a reputation in the community for providing quality legal services to its clients. Having practiced in Nova Scotia since being called to the bar, I have personally observed the firms’ lawyers live up to that reputation. I’m delighted to be the newest addition to the Burchell MacDougall team.”

Celebrating 80 years in 2024, Burchell MacDougall LLP was founded in 1944 by Wilfred Burchell and R. Lorne MacDougall, and is one of the most established law firms in Nova Scotia.

With offices in Truro, Elmsdale, Halifax, Wolfville, and Stellarton, their lawyers service clients throughout Atlantic Canada.