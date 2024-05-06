FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons have captured the Metro High School field hockey championship.

In the final, Lockview doubled up Armbrae earning the 4-2 win on Mya 1.

Lockview finished the regular season in fourth place.

However, the team came together and knew the assignment they had ahead of them, continuing to win.

(Submitted photo)

The team includes: Kaitlyn Langille; Ady MacGillivray; Kacie Lush; Isa Hayward; Polina Sitnikova; Isabella Hart; Lily Durnin; Madeline Kerr; Sophie Daigle; Danielle Moore; Kyah Tilford; Leena Stevens; Lyla MacDonald; and Greta McLaren.

Lockview also won the Citadel High tournament April 19-20, beating Sacred Heart 4-0 in the final.

The Dragons had three all-stars named as well. They were Kaitlyn Langille; Ady MacGillivray; and Lily Durnin.

The team is coached by Sophie LeBlanc; with assistant coaching from Hunter Rose; Amy Guenette; Sophie Dewey; and Sophie Durnin.