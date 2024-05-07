Sanford, Harnum, Isenor, Wilkin lead N.S. to Atlantic Challenge Cup title

DARTMOUTH: Claire Sanford was in the right spot at the right time.

Sanford took a quick pass from teammate Jaylee MacKinnon from the left side of the goal by the boards through two New Brunswick defenders to Sanford who potted the game winner as Team Nova Scotia defeated N.B. 4-3 in the championship final at the Atlantic Challenge Cup on the weekend.

The goal by the Fall River forward capped off a rally for Nova Scotia from trailing 3-1 to a huge victory, and saw the bench erupt into celebration as the players streamed onto the ice to mob Sanford.

It was MacKinnon’s second point of the game after a goal earlier.

The win avenged a 2-1 loss in round-robin to N.B.

Besides Sanford, three other local players from Waverley, Beaver Bank, and Lantz suited up with the Bluenosers.

Hilary Wilkin from Waverley; Ellie Isenor of Lantz; and goaltender Cicely Harnum of Beaver Bank.

Harnum had 21 of 24 saves in the game, shutting the door on N.B. after they got the 3-1 lead allowing her squad the chance for victory.

Sanford amassed four goals over the four games her team played.

Team N.S. with the cup. (Submitted photo)

Wilkin had three assists in the four games she played.

Isenor had a goal and an assist.

Meanwhile, Harnum played stellar in between the pipes to key the N.S. wins.