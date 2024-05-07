MILFORD: Plenty of art work was on display during the East Hants Fine Art Association’s Art Show & Tea over the weekend.

Rebecca Molnar, the president of the Association, said the organization was celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The artwork was available for purchase, with 20 per cent of sales going back to the Fine Art Association.

At this weekend’s show there was 76 pieces of art work and close to 300 pictures. The art work was done by those nine-years-old and under as well as to adults.

Money was also collected from raffles that would go towards bursaries the association gives out to graduates at Hants East Rural High.

Here are some photos we took while we were there:

An attendee checks out some of the artwork on display at the Art Show over the weekend in Milford. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Some of the art that was on display is checked out by an attendee to the show. (Healey photo)

Rebecca Molnar stands by her painting at the art show. Molnar is the President of the Fine Art Association. (Healey photo)