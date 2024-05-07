Suspect sought in graffiti spraying on Maple Ridge Elementary school

LANTZ: RCMP are looking for a suspect who wrote graffiti on several doors and walls at a local school.

Const. Andrew Ouellette, School Safety Resource Officer, said the incident occurred near midnight on April 26.

“A lone man entered onto the property of Maple Ridge Elementary from a parking lot of a development next door,” Const. Ouellette said.

The lone male suspect. (RCMP video surveillance screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENT:

According to Const. Ouellette, the suspect proceeded to write graffiti over several doors and walls on the outside of the school.

“The suspect left heading towards the East Hants Sportsplex,” he said.

The male suspect was wearing dark pants and a multi-blue patterned shirt.

If you can identify the suspect, or graffiti, please call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077, or Crimestoppers.