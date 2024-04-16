ELMSDALE: Are you looking for work, or thinking about a career change?

Then plan to attend the East Hants Job Fair hosted by Futureworx Nova Scotia Works Centre on Thursday, April 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Enfield Fire Hal.

Admission is free and you will get to meet more than 15 employers that are actively hiring!

ADVERTISEMENT:

Job seekers should come prepared with an updated resume to apply in-person for current vacancies.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed for success – they should be ready for on-the-spot interviews. And while you’re there, fill out a ballot to win a door prize.

Visit Futureworx.ca for more info. Your future starts here!

ADVERTISEMENT:

About Futureworx

Futureworx is social purpose organization responding to employment and skills development needs.

They offer an expansive range of employment and skills development programs, as well as, business, corporate and customized services that innovatively respond to the needs of their community, province, and their partners across Canada and internationally.

For more information visit: Futureworx.ca.

Engage with Futureworx on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.