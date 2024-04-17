Dave Carroll to seek Conservative nomination for next federal election

FALL RIVER: Dave Carroll will be putting away his guitar as he hopes to strike up a chord of a different kind.

The Waverley resident said he will be seeking the Conservative Party of Canada nomination for the riding of Sackville-Bedford-Preston (formerly Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook) for the next federal election, whenever the writ is dropped on that by the Liberal government.

Carroll made it official in his first interview as a politician with The Laker News on Tuesday morning April 16 alongside beautiful Lake Thomas in Fall River, behind the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre.

There are at least three other candidates who are also seeking the nomination.

In order for Carroll to be the candidate carrying the CPC colours for leader Pierre Poilievre in the next federal election, which doesn’t have to be called until late in the fall on or before Oct. 20, 2025, he will have win the nomination against the other three candidates (that are known as of now).

A nomination meeting and where it will be held for Sackville-Bedford-Preston has not yet been announced. It is expected within the next month to six weeks, Carroll said.

He hopes to win the nomination and then to unseat incumbent MP Darrell Samson.

Dave Carroll answers a question on why he’s seeking the Conservative nomination to Pat Healey of The Laker News. (Dagley Media photo)

Watch the video story to check out what Carroll said on why he’s throwing his name in the ring; an explanation on being a Fiscal Conservative; reaction he expects; and more.

To find out more on Carroll check out his Dave Carroll Campaign Facebook page.

Video by Matt Dagley. Interviewer Pat Healey.