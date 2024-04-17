WAVERLEY: A couple from Waverley have won the highest recognition as franchisees for the business they operate.

Dave and Cheryl Murray were presented the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award at the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention to franchisees who put their customers and people first, lead with integrity, promote inclusion in their community, and champion the McDonald’s system.

The award is presented bi-annually.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Murrays’ are supporters of Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley throughout the years and are involved with the Halifax YMCA and the Ronald McDonald House, to name a few.

On the paddling side, Dave is one of a very few paddlers to have paddled in all five Cheema Aquatic Club facilities since Cheema started in 1969.

He is also a member of the legendary ’73 men’s senior war canoe that shaved 13 seconds off the Canadian record. This record stood for almost 25 years.

(Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Dave is third on the right in the banner of the 1973 war canoe located in the Csom Latorovszki Training Centre at Cheema.

He Dave is also a member of Cheema Team ’77 that was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame in 2017.

Cheema wished to thank Dave and Cheryl for their ongoing, and generous support of the club as well as numerous other community endeavors.

The Fred L. Turner Golden Arches Award was presented to the Murray’s recently.