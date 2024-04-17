NINE MILE RIVER: A girls basketball player has earned MVP honours leading her team to the provincial championship.

Nine Mile River’s Blair Livingstone plays with the Bedford Eagles in the Under-12 Basketball Nova Scotia Division 1 league.

Last weekend, Livingstone and her Eagles won the provincial banner in U-12 division 1.

Livingstone was awarded the provincial tournament MVP.

Livingstone was the top score for all three games in the provincial tournament.

In her first game, she scored 22 points as Bedford defeated Halifax Steelers.

Against the Axe they doubled them up 62-36 with Livingstone scoring 21 points, punching their ticket to the final.

She scored 20 points as the Eagles won by two over Community Y in the championship.

Livingstone was thrilled with her results.

“I’m so happy,” she said after the game. “It was the best season we were undefeated in our league games.

“I love my coaches they always push me to be my best. Our team has a real special bond and we just trust each other.”

Livingstone was coached by Bedford Basketball head coach Amanda Higgins.

She commented on Livingstones play.

“When your best player allows you to coach her hard it sets a standard for everyone else on the team to follow,” said Higgins.

“Blair’s work ethic and her commitment to getting better was impressive for any athlete let alone one that is 11-years-old.

“She was a joy to coach and be around and she made our team better not just on the court, but off it as well.”