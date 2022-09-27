HALIFAX: Nova Scotians can apply for disaster financial assistance related to damage from hurricane Fiona starting September 26.

The province’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program is designed to help Nova Scotians, municipalities, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations get back on their feet after a major storm or natural disaster. Not all disasters are covered by private insurance, and this program helps those whose losses are not insurable.

Types of losses can include flood damage and damage to uninsurable items like household appliances, such as washers, dryers and furnaces.

The program covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, small business and not-for-profit organization.



“Nova Scotians are just starting to recover and rebuild, and we know that there are losses insurance won’t cover,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This program is one way the government will help support Nova Scotians during this difficult time.”



Applications are available at:

— online: https://beta.novascotia.ca/disaster-financial-assistance-hurricane-fiona

— Access Nova Scotia centres

— MLA offices

— municipal offices.

Residents are asked to continue to assess damage, keep all receipts, and take pictures and video, as well as work with their insurance companies.



The government continues to post updates on the hurricane recovery effort at: https://novascotia.ca/alerts/ .



Quotes:

“It’s a stressful time for Nova Scotians as we continue to assess and dig out from the damage caused by hurricane Fiona. We’ve got a ways to go before things are back to normal, but this is a step in the right direction.”

– John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office

Quick Facts:— disaster financial assistance does not replace private insurance and only uninsurable damage is eligible— people who are not sure if their insurance covers the damage should contact their insurance broker or company, or the Insurance Bureau of Canada at 1-844-227-5422— the disaster financial assistance application includes a form to be filled out by the applicant’s insurance company confirming that insurance was not available for losses