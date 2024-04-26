FALL RIVER/SACKVILLE: Players on several Suburban FC Academy teams helped make their communities clean.

Members of soccer teams with he club were in Fall River, Sackville, Waverley, Bedford, and Clayton Park picking up trash.

Much of the pick up, as part of the Great Nova Scotia Pick Me Up on Earth Day, was done along roadways that Nova Scotians travel daily.

There was also some done in parking lots of local malls.

More than 140 players were out participating in the cleanup.

Here are a few photos of the cleanup in our communities by Suburban FC players:

The U15 AAA GIRLS. (submitted photo)

