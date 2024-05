WELLINGTON: Eight athletes from Inner Strength Taekwondo in Wellington returned home with a boatload of medals last weekend.

The eight were competing, representing the dojang led by Master Helbert Porter, at a tournament in Campbellton, N.B.

It was the North Shore Taekwondo championships, and featured various athletes and dojangs in action.

The club brought home six gold; one silver and one bronze medal from the competition.