MIRAMICHI, N.B.: Two junior A hockey players from Beaver Bank played a pivotal role in helping their Miramichi Timberwolves make history on Thursday night.

Cole Foston and Mitch Wagner each had a point–Foston an assist and Wagner a goal–as their Timberwolves rallied back as they did a bit during the playoff round from a 4-2 deficit to win 5-4 over the Summerside Capitals, and claim the Maritime Hockey League title.

The win earned the Timberwolves the franchise’s first-ever Metalfab MHL Cup and punched their ticket to the Centennial National Championship in Oakville, Ont.

Foston and Wagner are two of four Nova Scotia-born players on the Timberwolves. Tim Porter and Ryan Hayes are the others.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Against the Caps on Thursday, Summerside led 3-1 after the first period.

Wagner had the T-Wolves goal, his fifth of the post-season, in the opening period.

After 40 minutes, Summerside led 4-2.

That setup a third period that would have to see the Timberwolves rally yet again, and they did.

Foston assisted on the goal that made it 4-4 from Zach Aprea-Ricard with 6:17 left.

Jeremy Duhamel scored the winner with 4:36 left in regulation, unassisted. It turned out to be the winner.