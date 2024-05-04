Mitch Wagner, Cole Foston, Tim Porter, and Ryan Hayes are the four Nova Scotians who suited up for the Miramichi Timberwolves, who won their first ever MHL cup on Thursday night. (Submitted photo)

MIRAMICHI, N.B.: Two junior A hockey players from Beaver Bank played a pivotal role in helping their Miramichi Timberwolves make history on Thursday night.

Cole Foston and Mitch Wagner each had a point–Foston an assist and Wagner a goal–as their Timberwolves rallied back as they did a bit during the playoff round from a 4-2 deficit to win 5-4 over the Summerside Capitals, and claim the Maritime Hockey League title.

The win earned the Timberwolves the franchise’s first-ever Metalfab MHL Cup and punched their ticket to the Centennial National Championship in Oakville, Ont.

Foston and Wagner are two of four Nova Scotia-born players on the Timberwolves. Tim Porter and Ryan Hayes are the others.

Against the Caps on Thursday, Summerside led 3-1 after the first period.

Wagner had the T-Wolves goal, his fifth of the post-season, in the opening period.

After 40 minutes, Summerside led 4-2.

That setup a third period that would have to see the Timberwolves rally yet again, and they did.

Foston assisted on the goal that made it 4-4 from Zach Aprea-Ricard with 6:17 left.

Jeremy Duhamel scored the winner with 4:36 left in regulation, unassisted. It turned out to be the winner.

