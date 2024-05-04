From the Cruiser – May 2, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 115 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

YOUTH HIT CAR WITH ROCKS

On April 26, at approximately 6 p.m. it was reported that three boys were walking on the sidewalk on Highway 2 in Elmsdale near the legion.

One of the boys had a hockey stick and was shooting rocks into the road. A passing car was struck by one of the rocks.

The only description that the witness could provide is that they were wearing hoodies and ball caps.

Patrols were made but nobody matching the description was located. Obviously, striking a moving vehicle is not only illegal but extremely dangerous.

Anyone who has any more information or can identify the boys is asked to contact he East Hants District RCMP at (902)883-7077.

GRAFFITI AT SCHOOL

On April 30, Maple Ridge Elementary School staff reported that there was graffiti on several doors of the school in Lantz.

The incident occurred late on the evening of April 26.

There is little other information at this point, however, if anyone has any information that could lead to the suspect they’re asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at (902) 883-7077.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Breach of probation order had Noel woman wanted by police

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Marla Patriquin, 45, of Noel.

Marla Patriquin is wanted for breaching the conditions of her Probation Order.

Anyone who sees Marla Patriquin is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

