New program will increase child-care spaces in N.S.

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia announced a new child-care expansion program which will create more licensed not-for-profit child-care spaces across the province.

The announcement was made May 2 by Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan.

The Early Learning and Child Care Major Infrastructure Program will provide $25 million to fund new construction or major renovations that will create new child-care spaces.

Priority will be given to projects that serve diverse or vulnerable communities, communities with low child-care coverage rates and projects in publicly owned facilities.



“Child-care spaces are in high demand across the province, and we need to be innovative in how we make child care more accessible,” said Druhan.

“This program, combined with the minor infrastructure and family home start-up programs, support the expansion and transformation of child care in Nova Scotia.”

Funding caps differ based on the type of project. For leasehold and rental properties, project applicants can receive up to $20,000 per space created, up to a maximum of $1.5 million.

For properties owned by the child-care operator or if the child-care centre is in a public building, such as a university, projects can receive up to $40,000 per space created, up to a maximum of $3.5 million.



This initiative is part of the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which supports the child-care system so all families have access to affordable, high-quality and inclusive care when and where they need it.

“Every child deserves the best possible start in life. As child care becomes more affordable, we need to create more child-care spots for kids in Nova Scotia, and right across the country.

The Major Infrastructure Program will help child-care providers across Nova Scotia increase access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care in underserved communities.”

— Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development



Quick Facts:

– applications for the Early Learning and Child Care Major Infrastructure Program are open; the deadline is June 13

– the Minor Infrastructure Program for New Early Learning and Child Care Space Creation and Family Home Start-up Program were announced in December

– Nova Scotia, in partnership with the federal government, now invests $333 million annually in early learning and child care