MILFORD: Art lovers get ready to get your fix this weekend in Milford.

The East Hants Fine Art Association will be hosting their Art Show & Tea Sale.

It will take place at the Milford Rec Hall (upstairs) in Milford. The show & tea sale will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is the largest judged art show in Nova Scotia and will feature upwards of 300 pieces on display.

The art work is done local artists of all ages.

