Police investigating Shubenacadie grass fire as possibly lit intentionally

SHUBENACADIE: RCMP are looking to speak to a person seen running from the scene of a grass fire along Hwy 102 in Shubenacadie on the afternoon of May 2.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said officers responded to a report of a possible fire lit on the off ramp on Hwy 102 northbound at the Shubenacadie exit.

He said the caller told police the fire appeared to be intentionally lit.

“Thankfully, the Shubenacadie Fire Department responded and made sure the fire didn’t spread,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said a passing motorist reported seeing a man running from the area.

The witness told police the man appeared to be in his mid 30’s wearing a brown hoodie and grey jeans and he ran towards a blue Buick SUV before departing the scene.

“It is unknown at this time if the man was responsible for the fire,” said Const. Burns.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.