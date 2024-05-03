HALIFAX: A fourth youth has been charged in a homicide that left the Halifax area in shock and sadness.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said May 2 they have charged a fourth youth in relation to the homicide that occurred last month in Halifax.

On May 1, investigators with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division arrested the second youth who was previously arrested and released on April 22 in relation to the homicide.

The 16-year-old youth was scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on May 2 to face one count of second-degree murder.

Last month, two 14-year-old youths and one 16-year-old youth appeared in youth court to face one count each of second-degree murder.

On April 22 police responded to a report of an injured person in the parking lot of a shopping centre at 7001 Mumford Road.

Officers located 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach,who was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Later that day, officers arrested two 16-year-old youths who were later released without charges in relation to the homicide investigation.

24-53053