TASA Minor Hockey named winner of $100k Kruger Big Assist

TANTALLON: Canadians have voted and they say that TASA Minor Hockey is their choice for the Kruger Big Assist grand prize.

In a release, Kruger Products announced the grand prize winner among five associations froma cross Canada in their Big Assist program.

TASA received $25,000 as a regional winner, as did four others, and then that was topped up by $75,000 as the grand prize winner from a vote by Canadians.

After recently awarding $25,000 each in donations to five minor hockey associations across Canada through this year’s Kruger Big Assist program, Kruger Products announced TASA Minor Hockey Association as the 2024 Grand Prize winner and the recipient of an additional $75,000.

The Kruger Big Assist program helps provide financial assistance to Canadian hockey families, giving more kids the chance to participate in Canada’s game.

Five regional winners were selected earlier in April to each receive $25,000 to subsidize player enrollment fees for those in need.

“To date, Kruger Big Assist has committed over $800,000 to help Canadian kids participate in hockey, giving over 1,000 Canadian families access to the game and donated to over 40 minor hockey associations across the country,” said Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products.

“This year, we gave Canadians the chance to join in on the assist by selecting our Grand Prize winner.

“We are honoured to further support the TASA Minor Hockey Association in its efforts to make the game more accessible and inclusive for all.”

For the first time ever, from April 9-11, Canadians had the chance to vote for the association that best demonstrates how they will encourage more kids to play hockey by helping to remove barriers and make the game more accessible, inclusive and equitable.

Canadians rallied and selected TASA Minor Hockey Association as this year’s Grand Prize winner.

As a result, the association will receive an additional $75,000 to continue giving more kids access to hockey, bringing their total Kruger Big Assist donation to $100,000.

The TASA Minor Hockey Association belongs to a community that suffered wildfires last year, resulting in the evacuation of residents and the destruction of homes.

During that time, the association rallied for the community and united to cover registration fees for affected families, while also providing new gear for kids who lost their equipment.

As the Kruger Big Assist Grand Prize Winner, they will further assist families in need of financial support and create new diversity and inclusion initiatives to reach more kids in the community.