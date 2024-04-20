Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 109 calls for service.

The following is provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

VANDALISM ON VEHICLE

On April 14, East Hants RCMP were notified that someone had emptied a fire extinguisher into the cab and poured antifreeze into the gas tank of a Timber Porter in a secluded area of Old Mines Road in Mount Uniacke sometime within the preceding 24 hrs.

The investigation continues.

Anyone who has any information to provide in regard to this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

TRAFFIC STOPS

During the past week, East Hants RCMP conducted numerous traffic stops and check stops.

This resulted in approximately 15 summary offence tickets being issued.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the motoring public that with the warmer weather comes more road traffic which in turn results in more traffic enforcement by local members.

Please drive safe.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Woman wanted for missing court

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Lindsay Buchanan, 38, of Louisburg, NS

Lindsay Buchanan was charged in January for driving while being impaired by drug but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Lindsay Buchanan is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

