Five Mile River man pleads guilty to child porn-related offences

FIVE MILE RIVER: Colin Wesley Pynn has pled guilty to child porn related charges stemming from a December 2020 incident.

The Five Mile River man entered the guilty pleas to sexual interference and child porn charges. He was to have his trial start April 8 in Truro.

Pynn was charged with sexual interference, possessing child pornography and making child pornography.

A sentencing hearing is set for this summer for Pynn.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victim.

Pynn remains free on conditions.