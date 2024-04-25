Margie Neumann named Municipality of East Hants Volunteer of the Year

ENFIELD: The first people Margie Neumann recognized after being named the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) Model Volunteer of the Year was her team.

Answering the first question from The Laker News minutes after being announced by Councillor Keith Rhyno as the award recipient, and being presented with it by Warden Eleanor Roulston, she pointed to those around her as why things run smoothly.

“This award goes to all of my volunteers,” said Neumann. “I have 25 very dedicated volunteers that help me with the senior lunches twice a month, where we feed 60 seniors free.

“We also started a food pantry last year.”

Neumann has given time to important and causes over the years, from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 166 to the Noel Lades Fire Auxiliary, to the Rising Tides New Horizons Group.

She has been president of Rising Tides New Horizons for the past six years.

Neumann often puts in more than 40 plus hours a week into her volunteer duties.

She said without her helpers, none of what she does would get done.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without the volunteers.”

Neumann was asked about what her reaction was when Rhyno announced her name.

“I was shocked,” she said.

It was a night where volunteers from Hants North pretty much stole the show as many of the recipients were from that area or involved with organizations in that part of MEH.

Other Shining Star volunteer award recipients included:

Betty-Lou Snook

Betty-Lou has provided 15 years of dedicated service with the Girl Guide Program. She joined as a leader with her daughter who joined as a Spark in 2009 and has continued in that role ever since.

Brad Hodgins

Brad is a dedicated volunteer who is passionate about the Shubenacadie Waterway. He is an advocate for Enfield’s Lock 6 Park and has created plans to improve the site for residents and visitors. Brad is an active member of the Shubenacadie Canal Commission.

Christian Miller

Christian has been a dedicated volunteer with the Hants North Baseball Association for the last 15 years. He has served the association as president and a coach.

Elizabeth Miller

Elizabeth has been volunteering for her community for the past 60 years, notably with the Noel Pastoral Charge. She has served on many boards, taught Sunday school, and acted as treasurer.

Elizabeth is a mentor, helping the next generation learn the ropes of volunteering.

Evelyn Ekstrom

Evy is a passionate and active community member of Mount Uniacke.

She is known as a person who helps others and is always willing to lend a hand. She has been one of the leading forces of the Mount Uniacke Community Improvement Committee, helping with events like easter egg hunts, community dances and barbeques.

Evy does all of this while being a full-time parent and student at Mount Saint Vincent University.

Jamie and Angela Callaghan

Jamie and Angela work together tirelessly to build a sense of community and support anyone they can.

Angela and Jamie make Kennetcook’s Christmas in The Village event possible, bringing together hundreds of community members. Last year, they also hosted a huge gift drive for the Angel Tree program and worked hard on fundraising efforts to collect donations for the Kids Action Program.

Janice Lockyer

Janice is the president of the Maitland Development District Association, and volunteers with several other local groups including the CHArt Society and the East Hants Historical Society.

You will see her organizing important events such as the Maitland Winter Festival.

John Canning

John is the current president of the Corridor Minor Ball Association and is a key member of the baseball community in East Hants.

John takes on important tasks, great and small – from ordering uniforms to working on the fields.

Judy Yetman

Comrade Judy has been a member of Uniacke & District Branch 165 for 26 years.

A dedicated legion volunteer, you can see her behind the grill at many events. Judy is always there to help with Remembrance Day and the New Year’s Levee.

Karen Levy

Over the years, Karen has done a little bit of everything with the Shumilacke Food Bank, adding up to a whole lot of changes and improvements.

Her work with the Christmas Cheer Box program provides upwards of 90 families with a delicious, complete dinner when they need it most.

Karen Raisbeck

Karen has been described as “the epitome of community.”

As President of The East Hants Skating Club she has enabled hundreds people of all abilities to learn to skate. Karen gives much of her time and energy, encouraging youth to realize their own potential.

Ken McLeod

Ken is a dedicated volunteer for the CHArt Society in Maitland, often helping with theatrical productions at the High Tides Community Center.

Lynne Smith

Lynne has been a volunteer Board member and treasurer for the After Trauma Empowerment Network in Shubenacadie for the past four years. She is very invested in her volunteer work and is deeply passionate about helping those who have been affected by trauma.

Marion Miller

Marion has been a driving force within the Noel and District Volunteer Fire District for over 30 years.

From serving at monthly breakfasts to selling tickets or calling bingo, Marion’s service makes a huge impact within the community.

Mary Bond

Mary is a founding member of the Noel & District Fire Department Auxiliary.

Holding a variety of crucial roles over the years, you will find Mary at every fundraiser. She is also active with the Noel Pastoral Charge serving as church elder.

Peter Giffen

Peter has a wavering dedication to the Milford Recreation Association.

Whether he is helping with important maintenance and upkeep, or pushing ahead major projects, Peter has made an enduring impact on his community.

Robert Seary

Rob has been involved with the Hants North Food Bank for more than 20 years.

He always says, “he goes home with a full heart at the end of every shift because he was able to help someone.” Rob also lends much of his time to the Rawdon Hills Pastoral Charge and to helping seniors.

Tonette McPhee

Tonette’s contributions with the Rawdon 2-Way 4-H have shown true dedication and commitment to her community.

Starting with her children’s involvement over 10 years ago, she has grown to be a critical leader for 4-H.

Troy Robinson

Troy is an important member within the community of Maitland.

He volunteers his time as a firefighter, as well as teaching Jiu Jitsu and supporting local community causes through his business, the Frieze and Roy General Store.

Wade Redden

Wade is known as a quiet man who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

On stage with the Noel United dinner theatre, however, you’ll see his talents shine.

As a dedicated and humble volunteer, he volunteers with groups such as CHArt Society and the church in any way he can.

Zach Brown

With the East Hants Sport Heritage Society, Zach has taken on the important role of Chairmen of the East Hants “Super Six” Awards.

Zach keeps track of all of the top-level athletes from East Hants in various sports, across North America and even Europe, sharing these accomplishments back here at home.

