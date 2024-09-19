RCMP charge man with sexual interference in Truro-area incidents

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Colchester Country District RCMP has charged a man with Sexual Interference involving children in the Truro Heights area.

On September 7, RCMP officers responded to a report of two children having been touched in a sexual manner by a man known to them.

Later that day, RCMP officers arrested the man in the Truro Heights area and charged him with two counts of Sexual Interference.

Through the course of the ongoing investigation, officers became aware of additional victims and followed up with others involved.

On September 17, Queen’s District RCMP officers attended the man’s home in Port Mouton and safely re-arrested 83-year-old Ivan Huskins.

Huskins was charged with four additional counts of Sexual Interference.

On September 17, Huskins had a first court appearance and was released by the court on conditions; he is not to be in the company of, or have any direct or indirect contact with, anyone under age 16.

Huskins is due to appear in Truro Provincial Court on December 18.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

Colchester County District RCMP is reaching out to offer support and encourage anyone who is aware of or suspects other incidents to contact the Bible Hill RCMP at 902-893-6820.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

Information for parents and guardians about how to speak to kids about sexual offences and victimization is available from the IWK Health Centre [link available in English only] and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

File #: 2024-1315463