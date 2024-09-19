WAVERLEY: A local canoe and kayak club is getting a major boost in its quest to get more equipment to make themselves more inclusive.

At a presentation in Waverley on Sept. 18, officials with the Canada Post Community Foundation presented a cheque of $15,000 to Cheema Aquatic Club.

The cheque was presented to some of the athletes who will benefit the most from the support and Commodore Nadine Lamontagne.

Cheema was one of six organizations in Nova Scotia to receive funding from the fund.

It was the first time ever that the Waverley Post Office got to support a community group through the fund.

Lamontagne said the money is already being distributed to purchases the club had in mind.

Among those are the purchase of an accessible boat; a new motor for another safety boat; and paddles that the club needs.

She was thrilled to hear that they were one of the community organizations selected by Canada Post Community Foundation for the support.

“This means the world to us and will help us do so much of what we want to do to make us more accessible and inclusive friendly,” said Lamontagne.

Kerry Faye with Canada Post Community Foundation explained a bit of what they do and how the money comes about for this.

“This money is raised yearly by communities across Canada,” she said.

“100 per cent of the money raised is done so through various sales, like books here in Waverley at the Post Office, goes back into the pot.

“Non-profit organizations and groups can apply for these grants.”

The Canada Post Community Foundation gives out grants every year to support children and youth.

Since 2012, the Foundation has granted $14.8 million to more than 1,300 projects across Canada.

Faye was pleased that Cheema was a recipient.

“We’re so pleased to be presenting this cheque to Cheema this morning,” she said. “We know what they’re looking to do with the money, and it will be a benefit to all there.”

Other organizations receiving grants in N.S. were: N.S. Lung Association ($21,140); N.S. Sport Heritage Centre ($15,000); Ridgecliffe Middle School Library ($5,000); River Hebert/Joggins Area Development Association ($4,500); and YMCA of Pictou County ($5,000).