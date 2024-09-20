Province announces modernized policing standards in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians will have more effective and accountable policing as the Province modernizes standards and implements an audit system for policing agencies.



Attorney General and Minister of Justice Barbara Adams issued a new directive Sept. 17 to all police agencies to comply with 39 standards to ensure consistent service delivery across the province.



“These new standards represent a significant step forward in our commitment to safer communities,” said Minister Adams.

“Nova Scotians deserve to feel safe in their homes and know that their communities are protected by transparent and accountable police services.”



The new standards represent five technical areas of policing that affect public safety, including critical incident response, police investigations, police service including organization and records management, and use of force.

The Public Safety Audit Unit is also being created to measure all police agencies against the standards.

The unit will conduct audits, with results sent to the policing agency leader, the respective board of police commissioners or police advisory board, and the Department.



The events of April 18 and 19, 2020 led to recommendations outlined in the final report of the Mass Casualty Commission, which underscored the need for significant reform in the approach to policing in Nova Scotia.

By implementing these new standards, the government is taking decisive action to ensure that law enforcement agencies are equipped to respond effectively to crises, while maintaining the highest level of public trust.



The RCMP in Nova Scotia and all municipal police agencies will be required to comply with all standards.

An ongoing comprehensive review of policing may lead to the development of additional standards.

“All citizens deserve equitable police service and access to public safety, and we welcome these updates to policing standards in Nova Scotia.

Standards continuously evolve and we remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure police are meeting the public safety needs of all Nova Scotians.”

— Cape Breton Regional PoliceChief Robert Walsh, President, Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association



“The Nova Scotia RCMP welcomes these standards as a step toward a more modern approach to policing and public safety in Nova Scotia.

“I commend the Department of Justice, and the Public Safety and Security Division more specifically, for their leadership to establish these standards.

“We, alongside our municipal policing partners and others, provided input and feedback throughout the collaborative development process to help shape the final standards and auditing function. The standards will support our collective work to create stronger, safer communities.”

— Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, Commanding Officer, Nova Scotia RCMP

“The Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia is pleased that the Government of Nova Scotia is making such a strong response to the recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission.

These measures will strengthen the close relationship our schools already have with local law enforcement and the RCMP.

“Any measures that enhance our students’ and staff’s safety and security are fully endorsed by our association.”

— Scott Armstrong, Chair, Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

– the new policing standards respond to the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report recommendations. In particular:

– P.62 calls for published policies and standard operating procedures to govern the interaction of police with the public, the manner in which policing services are provided to the public, and public communications

– P.63 recommends that specialized policing services are adequate, effective and efficiently organized to meet the demand throughout Nova Scotia, whether by contract with RCMP or by other means

– P.68 calls for police agencies in Nova Scotia to work with the Nova Scotia Department of Justice to establish shared standards for the collection, retention, and sharing of information by police agencies

– the newly developed Public Safety Audit Unit will ensure that all Nova Scotia police agencies, RCMP and municipal, are compliant with the standards

– this is the first update to the standards since 2003

– there are currently 11 police agencies in Nova Scotia – 10 municipal police agencies and the RCMP serving as the provincial police agency – with almost 2,000 police officer positions