Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 raffle launches mobile app

AMHERST/EAST HANTS: The Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50, the largest weekly 50/50 fundraiser in North America, is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile app.

Available for iPhone and Android devices, this convenient app will allow Nova Scotians to stay connected with the draw, track the current escalating jackpot in real-time, and get alerted to the latest local weekly winners.

It will also allow residents to follow the ways in which Nova Scotia’s communities are being supported, as every dollar stays right here.

“The Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 has made a tremendous impact across the province, and our new app is another step in keeping our supporters engaged,” said Captain Andrew Wallis of the Amherst Fire Fighter’s Association.

“We’re excited to offer an easy, fun and accessible way to stay updated and informed with the weekly draws that support firefighters throughout Nova Scotia, right on your mobile device.”

Since its inception in March 2020, the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 has grown to over 280 fire departments and agencies across the province.

These community-based fire departments use funds raised from the draw to purchase vital equipment, upgrade services, and provide these largely volunteer organizations with everything they need to keep Nova Scotians safe.

Last year, the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 made headlines by awarding a record-breaking $1.9 million prize, the largest 50/50 prize ever in the province.

Participants also have the unique opportunity to choose the fire department they wish to support, ensuring that their contributions directly benefit the communities and first responders closest to their hearts.

The Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 app offers a user-friendly interface with all the key features at your fingertips:

Real-time jackpot updates

Easy access to weekly winners

A secure link to purchase tickets

Updates on how fire departments are benefitting

The app is available for download now from the Apple App Store and Google Play.