ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 120 calls for service.

The following is the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

FOUR SUMMARY TICKETS ISSUED

On September 13 East Hants RCMP members issued four summary offence tickets to drivers who failed to move out of the closest lane to an emergency vehicle that was stopped and exhibiting flashing lights when another lane was available.

The “move over” law has been in effect since 2009 in the province of Nova Scotia but police officers, firefighters, EHS and tow truck operators continue to encounter drivers who fail to move over and slow down thereby putting their lives at risk.

Not only is it the safe and right thing to do, but it’s the law.

Drivers who fail to do so risk a fine of $352.50 for the first offence.

ONLINE LOAN FRAUD

On September 15, East Hants RCMP were made aware of yet another fraud via computer in Enfield.

The 27-year-old victim applied for a loan on-line.

During the process, the man was directed to buy $600.00 worth of gift cards and provide the activation codes to the unknown person.

The man then allowed the unknown person to gain access to his bank account remotely. The investigation continues.

East Hants RCMP would like to remind the public once again not to do that.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Dartmouth man wanted on province-wide warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Robert Wayne Cromwell, 29, of Dartmouth.

Robert Cromwell was charged with theft of car, possession of property obtained by crime and various order breaches in July of 2023.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Robert Cromwell.

Anyone who sees Robert Cromwell is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

