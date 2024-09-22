HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is preparing to adopt the 2020 National Building Codes starting April 1, 2025.

“Adoption of the 2020 national codes marks a new era in building construction that will help to advance our accessibility and environmental goals,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Office of the Fire Marshal.

“We listened to the feedback from our industry partners and provided more time for them to adapt and plan for the new requirements.

“It’s time to move ahead.”

The new national codes provide guidance on enhancing the accessibility and energy efficiency of buildings.Amendments to regulations under Nova Scotia’s Building Code Act are needed to adopt the national codes as the new minimum standards for construction in the province.

The changes will align the provincial building code with the latest National Building Code standards and improve safety for Nova Scotians. These codes include:

– 2020 National Building Code

– 2020 National Plumbing Code

– 2020 National Energy Code for Buildings.



The new national codes use a tiered system that will provide a road map to increasing energy efficiency standards and help to move the industry towards net-zero construction.

Implementation will be phased in over four years:

– Tier 1 – national building code and energy code, effective April 1, 2025

– Tier 2 – national building code, effective April 1, 2026

– Tier 2 – national energy code, effective April 1, 2027

– Tier 3 – national building code, effective April 1, 2027

– Tier 3 – national energy code, effective April 1, 2029



All remaining 2020 national codes, including the national plumbing codes, will be adopted effective April 1, 2025.



By adopting the national codes, building design and construction in Nova Scotia will be consistent with standards across Canada.



The new regulations are available at: https://novascotia.ca/just/regulations/rxaa-l.htm#bcode

“Industry is ready. Adopting the 2020 national codes is not just the right thing to do for the people who work in our industry, but for our community — our kids — and our planet.

“Industry will continue to play a significant leadership role in code implementation, taking us from concept to reality.

“We have advocated for a code-based approach for over a decade and we applaud the Province for moving forward with a responsible, thoughtful implementation plan.

“Industry is keen to ensure a smooth transition, allowing us to continue building a stronger, greener Nova Scotia.”

— Duncan Williams, President & CEO of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia

“Adopting the 2020 national codes represents a significant step forward for Nova Scotia’s home-building industry and our collective future. These codes set the stage for building more energy-efficient, resilient and environmentally responsible homes, which are essential as we look toward a more sustainable tomorrow.

The home-building industry has been preparing for this change, and we are eager to implement these updated standards. This is raising the bar for how we build the homes that Nova Scotians rely on for safety, comfort and quality of life.

“We commend the Province for its thoughtful and responsible approach in rolling out these new codes, ensuring we can transition smoothly and effectively.

“Canadian Home Builders’ Association Nova Scotia remains committed to working collaboratively with government, industry partners and stakeholders to ensure that this implementation benefits our communities, strengthens our industry, and leaves a positive, lasting legacy for future generations.”

— Crystal Ingram, Executive Officer, Canadian Home Builders’ Association Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– proposed changes to the regulations were released on August 14, 2023 for public comment

– the Province worked on the proposed changes with the Nova Scotia Building Advisory Committee and the Accessibility Directorate

– the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure