HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that applications have opened for Neighbourhood Placemaking.

The application period will remain open until Thursday, Oct. 31.

Neighbourhood Placemaking is an annual program the municipality offers that supports neighbours to connect with one another through a community project.

Examples of projects can include asphalt painting at intersections or sports courts, building neighbourhood benches or other creative installations in public parks or on private land.

The municipality provides successful applicants with training, guidance and up to $2,500 in support for their community project.

This work aligns with the municipality’s vision of supporting welcoming and liveable communities.

