Police investigating Mount Uniacke mvc that sent two to hospital

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP continues to investigate a two-vehicle collision that saw two people transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said the incident occurred April 21 in Mount Uniacke.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a two-vehicle collision near the Irving gas station in Mount Uniacke.

“The collision involved a pickup truck and motorcycle,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said on scene officers were told of what witnesses saw.

“Officers discovered that the driver of the pickup truck was trying to cut across Highway 1 from the exit in order to get to the Irving,” he said. “But in doing so cut off a passing motorcycle carrying two people.”

The two on the motorcycle were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

He said the investigation continues.