HRM holding candidate information sessions for upcoming election

HALIFAX: Residents interested in running in the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) Election are invited to attend an upcoming candidate information session.

These sessions are designed to help equip potential candidates with important information and resources about running in the 2024 Municipal and CSAP Election.

The sessions will take place on the following dates:

Date & Time Location Wednesday, May 1 6 p.m. Wallace Lucas Community Centre 596 Lucasville Road, Lucasville Monday, May 13 Session 1: 2 p.m. Session 2: 6 p.m. Halifax Central Library 5440 Spring Garden Road, Halifax Wednesday, May 29 6 p.m. Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre 12390 NS-224, Middle Musquodoboit Wednesday, June 5 6 p.m. Virtual session on Zoom Participants will need to register via elections@halifax.ca in advance of the meeting. The deadline to register is Tuesday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 Session 1: 2 p.m. Session 2: 6 p.m. Dartmouth North Community Centre 105 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth Wednesday, July 10 6 p.m. Prospect Road Community Centre 2141 Prospect Road, Hatchet Lake Monday, August 12 6 p.m. Henry G. Bauld Centre 35 Wilfred Jackson Way, Westphal

Registration is not required to attend any of the in-person information sessions, but is required for the Wednesday, June 5 virtual session on Zoom.

After registering, participants will receive details on how to join the online session.

Attendees are encouraged to contact the Election Office in advance to inquire about specific accommodation requests.

A closed-captioned recording of the online session will be made available on halifax.ca/election.

For more information, visit: halifax.ca/election.