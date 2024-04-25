HRM holding candidate information sessions for upcoming election

HALIFAX: Residents interested in running in the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) Election are invited to attend an upcoming candidate information session. 

These sessions are designed to help equip potential candidates with important information and resources about running in the 2024 Municipal and CSAP Election. 

The sessions will take place on the following dates: 

Date & Time Location 
Wednesday, May 1  6 p.m. Wallace Lucas Community Centre  596 Lucasville Road, Lucasville 
Monday, May 13  Session 1: 2 p.m.   Session 2: 6 p.m. Halifax Central Library  5440 Spring Garden Road, Halifax 
Wednesday, May 29  6 p.m. Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre  12390 NS-224, Middle Musquodoboit 
Wednesday, June 5  6 p.m. Virtual session on Zoom  Participants will need to register via elections@halifax.ca in advance of the meeting. The deadline to register is Tuesday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m.  
Thursday, June 20  Session 1: 2 p.m.   Session 2: 6 p.m.  Dartmouth North Community Centre  105 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth    
Wednesday, July 10  6 p.m. Prospect Road Community Centre   2141 Prospect Road, Hatchet Lake  
Monday, August 12  6 p.m. Henry G. Bauld Centre  35 Wilfred Jackson Way, Westphal 

Registration is not required to attend any of the in-person information sessions, but is required for the Wednesday, June 5 virtual session on Zoom.

After registering, participants will receive details on how to join the online session. 

Attendees are encouraged to contact the Election Office in advance to inquire about specific accommodation requests.

A closed-captioned recording of the online session will be made available on halifax.ca/election

For more information, visit: halifax.ca/election

