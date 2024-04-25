From the Cruiser – April 24, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 95 calls for service.

Here is one of the highlighted calls as of April 24 as provided by Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer.

SPRAY PAINTED GRAFFITI IN LANTZ

On April 21, East Hants RCMP were advised that someone had spray painted obscenities on the back of the Canada Post building in Lantz sometime over the weekend.

There is no surveillance video available and no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: East Preston man sought on warrant

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Ryan Simmonds, 43, East Preston.

Ryan Simmonds was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in January.

Anyone who sees Ryan Simmonds is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: