Woman charged with impaired driving after parking lot collision

ENFIELD: A 50-year-old Enfield woman is facing impaired driving-related offences following a two-vehicle collision in the parking lot of an Enfield business.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said officers responded to a report of an mvc/alleged impaired driver in the parking lot at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield on April 18 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“On arrival, officers spoke with a witness who said that they had taken the car keys from a female who had just struck a vehicle while attempting to leave the scene,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns continued.

“After making contact with the female, officers observed signs of impairment,” he said. “The woman was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

Police transported her to the Enfield Detachment where she provided samples of her breath.

Shawnee Cooper, 50, of Enfield has been charged with impaired driving. She will appear in court at a later date.