Former Fall River goalie signs with RMU women’s hockey team

UPPER TANTALLON: A women’s hockey goalie from the Halifax area will be donning a new jersey this fall when the hockey season starts.

Lucy Phillips, who used to call Fall River home, will be lacing them up with the Robert Morris University Colonials women’s hockey team. RMU plays in NCAA Division 1.

The current Upper Tantallon resident had played with the Quinnipiac Bobcats this past season.

RMU is located in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Phillips, who played in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League with the Greenfoot Energy Capitals, is excited to get started with the Colonials.