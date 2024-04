Choice Health Centre logo.

FALL RIVER: The following is a video advertorial for Becky Hamar from Choice Health Centre in Fall River.

Here are some photos from the video shoot last week.

Becky takes us through what services she offers and gives Pat a demonstration or has Pat do one of the treatments.

For more check out: https://choicehealthcentre.com/our-team/physiotherapist/becky-hamar

VIDEO: