HALIFAX: Erin Nauss is the new Director of the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) in Nova Scotia.

The province made the announcement in a release on April 24.

Nauss served as interim director of SiRT for the last seven months and was involved in its establishment under the Police Act in 2011.

Nauss has 18 years of legal experience and practised briefly in the private sector before joining the Nova Scotia Department of Justice as a solicitor in 2007.

She has experience managing teams and has taken on various leadership roles throughout her career.

The five-year appointment takes effect immediately.

“The Serious Incident Response Team has an important mandate on behalf of Nova Scotians,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

“Ms. Nauss has done an exceptional job leading SiRT as interim director, and we’re pleased to appoint her as permanent Director.”

SiRT provides oversight of policing by independently investigating serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and News Brunswick.

It is civilian-led and its work is independent of both government and police.

Ms. Nauss will oversee a team of seven investigators, an assistant director and administrative staff located in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Quotes:

“It’s an honour to be appointed, and I look forward to continuing to work with the SiRT team, the community and police.”

— Erin Nauss, Director, Serious Incident Response Team

Quick Facts:

– SiRT averages about 30 investigations per year, based on the five-year average from 2019-2020 to 2023-2024

– in 2022-23, it opened 55 files and conducted 44 investigations, which led to charges against six police officers

– in 2023-24, it opened 53 files and conducted 39 investigations, which led to charges against seven police officers (as of February 23, 2024)

– In February 2023, SiRT expanded to New Brunswick with an office in Fredericton and plans are underway to expand SiRT services to Prince Edward Island

Additional Resources:

More information on SiRT is available at: https://sirt.novascotia.ca/