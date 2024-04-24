Lots of fun raising money for Beaver Bank dart player off to nationals

BEAVER BANK: The community came out last weekend to help support a local dart player.

A ticket auction fundraiser was held to support Emily Alford of Beaver Bank as she prepares to head to the dart nationals representing Nova Scotia.

The Lockview High alum held the dart fundraiser at Super Cue Billiards in Lower Sackville.

There was more than 120 items that were available to be won if your ticket was drawn.

The place was full showing the support from friends and community members for Alford.

Alford wished to thank everyone for coming out and supporting her and thanked all those who donated plus Super Cue for hosting the event.

“We couldn’t have done it without you all,” said Alford.