The Music of Anne Murray by Vinyl 33 Band coming to Knox United

LOWER SACKVILLE: Local Anne Murray fans will get to go back in time in June as the Vinyl 33 Band, featuring Jenn Sheppard, will bring back music from the Canadian icon.

The musical journey will take place at Knox United Church in Lower Sackville on June 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 each.

Featuring vocalist Jenn Sheppard and the Vinyl 33 Band, which includes George Hebert, Anne’s original guitarist.

Sing along to all your favourite like Snow Bird, Cotton Jenny, Danny’s Song, Just One Look, Love Song, Could I Have This Dance You Needed Me, Little Good News and many more.

Anne Murray’s unmistakable voice and time-honoured music have been a part of our daily lives and our most-cherished memories for over 50 years.

Celebrate her incredible legacy as Vinyl 33 respectfully recreates over 20 classic Anne Murray hits, back-to-back, the way you remember hearing them.

Poster for the concert.

The Vinyl 33 band includes guitarist George Hebert, Emily Dingwall on bass guitar and background vocals, Aaron Lewis

on drums, Fred Lavery on acoustic guitar, Richard Burke on saxophone and Musical Director Stephen Muise on piano and

background vocals.

Cape Breton’s Jenn Sheppard, an avid Anne Murray fan, leads the band through the melodic timeline, all the while highlighting important moments throughout Anne’s illustrious career and life.