LOWER SACKVILLE: A 27-year-old Head of Chezzetcook woman was arrested April 21 for driving while impaired after striking a cyclist on the sidewalk in Lower Sackville.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said at approximately 4 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, fire and EHS, responded to a report of a collision on Cobequid Rd.

“RCMP officers learned that a Pontiac Vibe was travelling south on the road when it left the roadway and struck a cyclist on the sidewalk,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The cyclist, a 68-year-old Lower Sackville man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 27-year-old Head of Chezzetcook woman, did not suffer injuries but was exhibiting signs of impairment.

She is alleged to have been three times the legal limit.

Cpl. Tremblay said the woman provided breath samples, roadside, into an approved screening device which resulted in a “fail”.

She was safely arrested at the scene and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where she provided breath samples that registered 170mg% and 180mg%.

The 27-year-old woman was later released.

Cpl. Tremblay said she is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 10.

The woman faces charges of Operation of a Conveyance 80mg% or over and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm.

File # 24-52568