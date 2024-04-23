Lockview’s McKenna excited to get started with Mystics volleyball team

FALL RIVER: A Lockview High women’s volleyball player will be hitting the court just up Highway 102 in nearby Bedford.

The Mount Saint Vincent Mystics announced April 22 that Jessica McKenna would be joining the team and play for the squad out of their home base in Bedford.

MSVU announced the commitment by McKenna on Instagram.

The Mystics play in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA).

ADVERTISEMENT:

The five-foot-10 middle blocker will be a keya ddition to the Mystics for the 2024-2025 season.

“Jessica is coming to MSVU with a wealth of volleyball experience,” said Mystics head coach Derrick Brooks.

“She has the potential to do very well in the ACAA.

“We’re looking forward to helping Jessica reach her potential as an athlete.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

McKenna is excited to get things started with the Mount.

“I’m very excited to be attending MSVU,” she said.

“I was drawn to the Mount by the beautiful campus and welcoming feeling I got from the women’s volleyball team and MSVU community when visiting.”

“I’m grateful to continue my career as a student-athlete.”