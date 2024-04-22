NORTHFIELD: RCMP are investigating damage to a mailbox in the Hants North area.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said on April 12 police were informed of vandalism occurring in the community of Northfield.

The incident is said to have occurred at approximately 10 p.m.

Const. Burns said a resident told police about the incident.

“People were travelling in an older black style Ford Taurus and destroyed her mailbox by “blowing it up with a can or a bottle of something,” he said.

Anyone who may have happened to have a similar experience or have any information to provide in order to identify the suspects is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at (902) 883-7077.